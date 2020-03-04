League's over, cups next for Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola yesterday declared the Premier League was "deserved and done" and Manchester City are now turning their attention towards the two remaining Cup competitions they are still in contention for.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's FA Cup fifth-round tie at second-tier Sheffield Wednesday, he dismissed any remote possibility Liverpool could be affected by the end of their bid to finish the Premier League season unbeaten and their 44-match undefeated top-flight streak.

On the Reds, who remain 22 points ahead of City (57), the City manager said: "The gap is what it is. In knockout games, you can have moments, but after 27 fixtures, the gap is big because they deserve it. There are no doubts about their position. They deserve to be there.

"In other competitions, we have won two (Community Shield and League Cup) this season, and then we have the (FA) Cup and Champions League.

"In the Premier League, we have to improve to finish second and get the most points as possible."

While the Owls are stuck in 12th place in the Championship, Guardiola revealed he would be fielding a similar line-up to the team who beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the League Cup final on Sunday as "away in the FA Cup is always difficult".

Phil Foden and Claudio Bravo stood out as City claimed their third League Cup in a row at Wembley and the Spaniard confirmed they would be keeping their places at Hillsborough.

England Under-21 midfielder Foden has long been considered as the heir apparent to David Silva and after his man-of-the-match display against Villa, his boss also believes he is ready to step up.

On the "Stockport Iniesta", who many are expecting an imminent call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad, Guardiola said: "I want the best for him. He will get what he deserves and of course, I'm delighted about his performance and behaviour in good and bad moments.

"He just works and it always pays off. At 19, you have a lot to improve, but with this behaviour, he can do whatever he wants."

Although concerns remain over his playing time - Foden has yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this season and has done so once in his career - the City academy graduate feels that he has come on in leaps and bounds under Guardiola's tutelage, and today's game is next in his sights.

"If the manager says something like that, it gives you a lot of belief and courage to keep playing and doing well," he said. "With the manager behind you, it can only help you and make you better.

"He is always trying to help me each day and it's just a pleasure for me to be a part of it."

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY V MAN CITY

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 3.40am