Leagues, federations dig in on qualifying saga

CAIRO • The standoff between European leagues, African and South American federations and Fifa over player availability remained unresolved yesterday.

In the latest salvo, the French Professional Football League (LFP) joined the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Italian Serie A in expressing its unhappiness over Fifa's handling of upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

They are upset about Fifa's decision to not extend exceptions for call-ups to countries where quarantine upon re-entry due to Covid-19 protocols is mandatory.

"The LFP regrets that Fifa has failed to take into account the interests of national leagues nor those of the clubs that employ the players," the French league said.

One such employer, Paris Saint-Germain, will send their two brightest stars Lionel Messi and Neymar to Argentina and Brazil for an extended series of World Cup dates.

Fifa offers no provision for clubs to refuse to send their players to a nation where they would be required to quarantine on return.

"This poses a major problem for clubs," the LFP said.

The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A have said they would back their clubs in stopping players from leaving during the windows next month and in October.

But this led Fifa president Gianni Infantino to demand on Wednesday that the leagues and national federations "show solidarity" with international competitions.

That same day, the president of the Uruguayan FA announced that it had issued airline tickets to its European-based players and expected those selected to fly home and take part in next month's triple header, when they play Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

"We are going to bring our players, they have to come," Ignacio Alonso told Uruguayan radio show 100% Deporte de Uruguay. "The teams are obliged to release them and they have that clear in their contracts."

He called on Infantino and Fifa to "sort it out".

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appealed to the British government to grant quarantine exemptions to African footballers so clubs will release them.

It said: "CAF notes that similar exemptions were granted by the British government to enable the attendance of delegations and officials, among others, at the Finals of the European Championship held less than two months ago."

SOLIDARITY The upcoming matches will be delivered under the strict protocols developed by Fifa and applied across the world... These protocols have now proven beyond a doubt that they mitigate the risks involved... In light of the above, CAF has appealed as a matter of urgency, to the Football Association and the British government that the same treatment previously applied to Europe now be extended to Africa under the principles of solidarity and equal treatment. CAF, calling for Britain-based African players to be granted exemptions from quarantine upon their return.

CAF said the qualifiers in Africa would be held under strict health and safety conditions "as was the case in previous windows" which were "successfully delivered without any incidents".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS