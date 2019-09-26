League Cup shocker shows Spurs are still in a funk

LONDON • Eric Dier, after a goal-less 90 minutes, was caught on camera telling teammate Victor Wanyama that it had been an "embarrassing" performance from Tottenham on Tuesday.

Their manager Mauricio Pochettino could not agree more, saying that his struggling side are "unsettled" after crashing out of the League Cup third round at fourth-tier Colchester, beaten 4-3 on penalties by a club 70 places below.

There was little intensity when it mattered from Spurs, who were toothless in attack after giving Harry Kane the night off, and Pochettino knew this was not a good look for last season's Champions League finalists.

He bemoaned the lack of aggression that meant they created few chances against a team sitting 10th in League Two, and admitted that it will take time for his men to shake themselves out of their funk.

"We talked a lot in pre-season," he said of his team that had a few wantaway players, most significantly Christian Eriksen. "I knew it would be a tough situation. When you have an unsettled squad, you always need time to recover the time you lose. That's where we are."

This humbling defeat felt too familiar for Spurs, who are winless in their first five away games this season and have won only two of their eight games in all competitions.

It was also alarming to hear Pochettino suggest that the squad are not on the same page.

He is clearly still not over the frustrations of the summer, when Spurs failed to make all the signings he wanted and unhappy players such as Eriksen, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen ended up staying put.



Simply humiliating: A dejected Lucas Moura after his Premier League club Tottenham's shock League Cup third-round exit at Colchester. The Brazilian, whose hat-trick sent Spurs into last season's Champions League final, missed Spurs' final kick in the penalty shoot-out while Christian Eriksen had fluffed the first after the game ended 0-0 in 90 minutes. It was left to Tom Lapslie to secure an upset, 4-3, with the last attempt for the English fourth-tier side. PHOTO: REUTERS



It was perhaps appropriate that Eriksen's penalty effort - along with Lucas Moura's - was saved as he has been the focus for much of the unrest in the camp.

The Danish playmaker said he wanted a new challenge at the end of last season, but his hopes of securing a move were dashed.

Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Wanyama also endured uncertainty about their futures and, even now the transfer window is closed, it remains uncertain whether they have long-term prospects at the club.

25% Tottenham have won only two of eight matches they have played in all competitions this season.

Spurs were primarily unimpressive in the final third. Their best chance during the first half fell to the lacklustre Dele Alli, who shot too close to goalkeeper Dean Gerken after meeting a cross from Oliver Skipp.

And they found it hard to service Troy Parrott, with the 17-year-old striker having a quiet debut.

While conceding that there are still issues behind the scenes which contributed to Tottenham's poor start, Pochettino also admitted that Spurs simply lacked the cutting edge when it mattered most. "When you are nearly all perfect but don't score it's because of something you lack in the last third. But I am happy," he said.

"The way we are going to change the dynamic is by working the way we worked today."

While Spurs sank, holders Manchester City powered past second-tier Preston North End 3-0 with England striker Raheem Sterling scoring the opener and setting up another at Deepdale.

Spurs' London rivals Arsenal thrashed Championship side Nottingham Forest 5-0, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring twice on his first Gunners start. Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson were the other scorers at the Emirates.

