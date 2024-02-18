Leaders Real Madrid held to frustrating 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano

Feb 18, 2024, 11:14 PM
Feb 18, 2024, 11:14 PM

MADRID - LaLiga leaders Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at lowly city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, a result that could help spice up the title race with surprise contenders Girona.

Forward Joselu gave Real Madrid the lead with a close range strike from a counter attack in the third minute but Raul de Tomas levelled with a penalty in the 27th after VAR spotted an Eduardo Camavinga handball.

The disgruntled visitors were reduced to 10 men in added time when 75th minute substitute Dani Carvajal was shown two yellow cards in two minutes.

Real moved to 62 points, six points ahead of second-placed Girona who have a game in hand at Athletic Bilbao on Monday. Barca are a distant third on 54 points. REUTERS

