Leaders Real Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Betis

Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal celebrates scoring their first goal
SEVILLE - A stunning goal from Real Betis' Aitor Ruibal cancelled out Jude Bellingham's strike for Real Madrid early in the second half to earn the home side a 1-1 draw in LaLiga on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side remain top of the table with 39 points, one ahead of Girona, who face third-placed Barcelona on Sunday.

Bellingham gave the visitors the lead with a fine low finish following Brahim Diaz's brilliant chipped pass on the edge of the box eight minutes after halftime.

Betis bounced back in the 66th minute when Ruibal equalised with a long-range rocket into the far corner.

The home side's Isco went close against his former team right on the 90-minute mark, but his header hit the post, much to Madrid's relief. REUTERS

