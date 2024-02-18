Leaders Leverkusen battle past Heidenheim 2-1 for record-equalling run

HEIDENHEIM, Germany - Bayer Leverkusen scored once in either half to battle past hosts Heidenheim 2-1 on Saturday and open up an eight-point gap at the top of the table while also equalling a German record of 32 matches without defeat across all competitions.

The visitors snatched the lead on the stroke of halftime with Jeremie Frimpong slotting in with a slightly deflected effort.

Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar in the 77th but then delivered a superb assist three minutes later for Amine Adli to stab in and make it 2-0. Heidenheim reduced the deficit in the 87th through Tim Kleindienst.

Xabi Alonso's team have yet to lose a match this season -- both in domestic and European competitions -- and have equalled Bayern Munich's record run of 32 unbeaten matches from 2020.

Leverkusen are top on 58 points, eight ahead of Bayern, who take on VfL Bochum on Sunday. REUTERS