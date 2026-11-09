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Leaders Lazio held by Napoli as Inter move within a point at the top

Nov 8 - Lazio's lead at the top of Serie A was cut to one point on Sunday after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Napoli, while Inter Milan beat Como 2-0 to close in on the unbeaten leaders.

Davide Frattesi put Lazio ahead in the 28th minute, finishing off a counter-attack after being played in by Tijjani Noslin. Napoli equalised three minutes after halftime when Lazio substitute Alfonso Pedraza inadvertently deflected a cross into his own net.

Lazio remain top with 29 points, one ahead of Inter and two clear of third-placed AS Roma. Napoli are 10th on 15 points after a sluggish start to the season.

The draw provided only limited relief for Napoli after a run of poor results that included Wednesday's 4–1 Champions League defeat by Porto.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri has won only five of his opening 15 matches in charge, prompting sporting director Giovanni Manna to describe the situation as "unacceptable".

Allegri urged calm despite the mounting pressure. "There are difficult moments over the course of a campaign," he told DAZN. "I believe we need to deal with them in a spirit of calm, try to recover those who are injured, and bring simplicity and organisation to the situation."

While Napoli struggle, the capital's clubs are enjoying a record start. Roma and Lazio are the first teams from the same city to remain unbeaten after the opening 11 matches of a Serie A season, with Roma winning 3-0 against Sassuolo on Saturday.

Despite leading the pack, Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso played down talk of a title challenge. "We don’t really belong up there, we have to take it day by day," Gattuso said.

INTER CLOSE GAP

Inter, looking to respond after dropping points in their previous league match, made an aggressive start against visitors Como, who were riding high after a stunning 9-1 Champions League victory at French side Lens on Wednesday.

Francesco Pio Esposito prodded home from close range in the 12th minute before Marcus Thuram punished a poor clearance to double Inter's advantage seven minutes later.

Como remained competitive but rarely threatened a comeback, while Inter went closer to adding a third than the visitors did to cutting the deficit.

AC Milan won 2-1 at Genoa earlier on Sunday, with early goals from Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic lifting them to 24 points, one ahead of Como. REUTERS