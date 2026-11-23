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Nov 22 - Le Mans struck five minutes into stoppage time to complete a stunning 3-2 comeback victory at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, securing only their second Ligue 1 win of the season and moving clear of the relegation places.

Substitute Jean Vercruysse delivered the decisive blow to end Marseille's run of five successive league victories.

Marseille appeared in complete control after Amine Gouiri scored for a fourth consecutive game and Brazilian winger Igor Paixao doubled their lead during a dominant first half.

But their familiar inconsistency resurfaced after the break as Le Mans seized the initiative and denied the hosts the chance to climb to third in the standings.

Louis Mafouta pulled one back with a powerful free kick 20 minutes from time, although he then had a penalty saved in the 78th minute.

Erwan Colas equalised six minutes later before Vercruysse struck at the death to seal all three points.

Le Mans, promoted in successive seasons from the third tier, climbed to 13th in the standings with 11 points from as many games after registering their second victory since returning to the top flight.

Paris FC continued their impressive start with a 4-0 home rout of Angers earlier on Sunday, moving into second place, three points behind neighbours Paris St Germain.

Paris FC left leading scorer Lassine Sinayoko on the bench after he returned fatigued from Africa Cup of Nations qualifying duty with Mali, but his replacement Patrick Zabi broke the deadlock after a goalless first half.

Luca Koleosho and Maxime Lopez also scored before Diego Coppola headed a fourth to complete Paris FC's biggest win of the season.

Lorient and Rennes drew 1–1 in the Breton derby where Montassar Talbi scored on the stroke of halftime for Lorient to cancel out Boulaye Dia’s 27th-minute opener.

Lorient’s Noah Cadiou missed a penalty early in the second half, sending his right-footed effort wide. REUTERS