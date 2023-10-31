Lazio's Immobile denies Fiorentina place in top four with late penalty

ROME - A last-gasp penalty by Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 1-0 home win over Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico on Monday, denying Vincenzo Italiano's side a spot in the Serie A top four.

Immobile struck low into the left of the net in stoppage time, sending Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano the wrong way after Lazio were awarded a penalty when Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic handled the ball.

Fiorentina are sixth in the standings on 17 points, one point behind champions Napoli in fifth and two less than fourth-placed Atalanta, who beat lowly Empoli 3-0 earlier on Monday.

Lazio moved up to seventh in the standings on 16 points. Inter Milan lead the table with 25 points from 10 games. REUTERS