Lazio and Napoli share spoils in goalless draw

Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 28, 2024 Lazio's Alessio Romagnoli in action with Napoli's Juan Jesus REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 28, 2024 Lazio's Nicolo Rovella in action with Napoli's Stanislav Lobotka REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 28, 2024 Lazio's Luis Alberto in action with Napoli's Gianluca Gaetano REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 28, 2024 Lazio fans in the stands REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lazio v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - January 28, 2024 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori in action with Lazio's Luis Alberto REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

ROME - Lazio and champions Napoli played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday as both teams struggled to create opportunities in a clash between last season's top two sides.

Lazio thought they had taken the lead seconds after the restart with a stunning bicycle kick from forward Valentin Castellanos but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Lazio are sixth in the standings on 34 points, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta and level with Fiorentina, in fifth, who host Inter Milan later on Sunday.

Napoli sit ninth with 32 points. REUTERS

