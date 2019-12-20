Late winner sets up rematch

DOHA • Different continent, different competition, same old Liverpool. The Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday proved a complication for the European champions but Roberto Firmino found a familiar solution with a stoppage-time winner against Monterrey.

Following the hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Mexican side at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Jurgen Klopp is now looking forward to another difficult match in Saturday's final.

"Tough game, really tough game," said the Liverpool manager when asked about the prospect of facing Flamengo in what will be a repeat of the 1981 Intercontinental Cup final, won 3-0 by the Brazilian side in Tokyo.

"Flamengo's season is over, they are here with a full squad, but we just have to recover as quickly as possible, make ourselves ready."

Firmino came off the bench to turn in a cross from fellow substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 91st minute, after Naby Keita's early opener for a weakened Liverpool side had been cancelled out swiftly by Rogelio Funes Mori.

The Reds have a 10-point lead in the Premier League and could win their first silverware of the season in Qatar. It would also be their first triumph in this competition.

However, they must now beat a Flamengo side who have won the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian title in the last month under Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, and who will have had an extra day to prepare for the final after defeating Saudi club Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

Klopp will hope to have Virgil van Dijk back fit for the final after he sat out the game due to illness, leaving skipper Jordan Henderson to partner Joe Gomez in defence. In addition, the German chose to leave Sadio Mane on the bench at kick-off along with Firmino and Alexander-Arnold, instead handing starts to Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Klopp said: "We had problems before the game, we knew we would have some problems in the game, but I think the boys did really well."

Teething troubles were inevitable, and Monterrey were alert to their opponents' vulnerability in the air without the commanding van Dijk, but Liverpool's control of possession - and Alisson's assured performance - helped alleviate the pressure on their defence.

At such a busy stage in the season, Klopp also admitted his relief when the winning goal went in, saying: "I was actually afraid of extra time so I was more than happy when Bobby scored that goal."

Monterrey coach Antonio Mohamed felt Alisson was the key factor in preventing his team from clinching the win. He said: "We had the clearest chances and their goalkeeper made four or five big saves.

"It would have been fairer had the game gone to extra time."

The competitiveness of the fixture was also on display when Monterrey demanded a red card for Gomez when the Liverpool defender, already booked for hauling down Funes Mori as the last man, was penalised for handball.

Mohamed's protestations provoked a furious reaction from Klopp, who left his technical area to berate his counterpart for appealing for a dismissal. Both managers continued to exchange barbs and were shown yellow cards.

"For me it was a red card for the first foul and the second, so I spoke to the ref," said Mohamed.

"Maybe the Liverpool shirt has more weight and therefore the Liverpool player was not sent off."

