Late Williams strike sends Athletic into Copa del Rey semis, Real Sociedad join them

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 4 - Inaki Williams came off the bench to thump home a 96th-minute winner as Athletic Bilbao edged Valencia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Valencia forward Umar Sadiq had an eventful first half, scoring at both ends.

He first headed into his own goal in the 26th minute while trying to clear a free kick, before making amends nine minutes later when Athletic goalkeeper Alex Padilla spilled a routine ball and Sadiq pounced to fire in the equaliser.

Athletic were on top for long spells but wasted a golden chance in the 75th minute when Mikel Jauregizar missed a penalty.

They eventually made the breakthrough deep into added time, springing forward on the counter as substitute Nico Williams broke down the right and crossed for his brother Inaki to steer home a first-time finish from close range.

Basque rivals Real Sociedad came from behind twice on Wednesday to beat Alaves 3-2 and also advance to the Spanish Cup semi-finals.

Abderrahman Rebbach put Alaves ahead in the eighth minute, but Mikel Oyarzabal levelled seven minutes later.

Toni Martinez restored Alaves' lead from the penalty spot in the 29th minute and had the chance to extend it with another spot kick in the 67th, only for Real Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro to save.

Real Sociedad then struck twice on the break, with Goncalo Guedes equalising in the 76th minute before Orri Oskarsson slid the ball under the keeper's legs four minutes later.

They will be joined in the last four by Barcelona, who on Tuesday beat second-tier Albacete 2-1, and the winner of Real Betis v Atletico Madrid, who meet in the final quarter-final on Thursday. REUTERS