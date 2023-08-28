Late Vlahovic header rescues draw for Juventus against Bologna

Juventus bounced back from a lacklustre first half to secure a 1-1 home draw against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday, thanks to a late equaliser from Dusan Vlahovic.

Ten minutes before stoppage time, the Serbian international directed a header from 12 yards into the far bottom corner after a cross from Samuel Iling-Junior.

Before the break, Juventus struggled to create significant chances and were met with boos from their home fans as they made their way to the locker room.

After 24 minutes, Bologna's Lewis Ferguson sent shockwaves through a soggy Allianz Stadium as the Scottish midfielder found the space to guide the ball into the far bottom corner from inside the box, courtesy of a pass from Joshua Zirkzee.

Vlahovic believed he had initially secured the equaliser for the hosts eight minutes after the break. However, the goal was disallowed following a VAR review. REUTERS