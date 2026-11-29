Late Jurrien Timber goal rescues Arsenal against Manchester City
- Arsenal drew 2-2 with Manchester City in a fast, tense match on Nov 29. Jurrien Timber’s late equaliser kept Arsenal top of the Premier League.
- Erling Haaland put City ahead after Arsenal gave the ball away. Arsenal levelled through Kai Havertz, who scored from Christos Tzolis’s cross and Mikel Merino’s header.
- City led again after halftime through Enzo Fernandez. Arsenal equalised in the 83rd minute, but a long VAR check followed over a possible handball and a foul on Gianluigi Donnarumma.
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LONDON - A contentious late equaliser by Jurrien Timber salvaged a 2-2 draw for Premier League leaders Arsenal against fierce rivals Manchester City on Nov 29 in a high-octane contest that barely paused for breath.
After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal’s keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.
Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post, and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.
City retook the lead three minutes after halftime. Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and found a galloping Enzo Fernandez who slid the ball under Raya.
The champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber’s hip.
There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player’s hand, while City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been fouled. REUTERS