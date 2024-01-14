Late Rrahmani goal snatches win for Napoli over Salernitana

NAPLES - Amir Rrahmani scored deep in extra time as Napoli snatched a 2-1 win at home to bottom-of-table Salernitana in Serie A on Saturday to ease the pressure on the under-fire defending champions.

Antonio Candreva scored a stunning goal to give Salernitana the lead in the 29th minute, curling his shot into the far top corner from well outside the area for his fifth goal this season.

It looked like the visitors would take their lead into the break, but in added time Napoli were awarded a penalty converted by Matteo Politano, and Rrahmani pounced in the 96th minute to steal the win for the home side.

Napoli move up to sixth in the standings on 31 points and Salernitana stay bottom on 12 points. REUTERS

