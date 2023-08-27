Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - August 27, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - August 27, 2023 Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza in action with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - August 27, 2023 Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham in action REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City - Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Britain - August 27, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
SHEFFIELD, England - Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored a late winner to secure their third win of the season.

Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, opened the scoring for City just past the hour mark with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish.

Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 in the 85th minute when the hosts capitalised on a defensive error and he fired a shot past City keeper Ederson.

Champions City sealed the three points when Rodri powered a half-volley into the top corner in the 88th minute. REUTERS

