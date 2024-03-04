Late Raspadori strike earns Napoli 2-1 home win over Juventus

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 3, 2024 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori scores their second goal past Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 3, 2024 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring their second goal with Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 3, 2024 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Juventus' Daniele Rugani REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Juventus - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 3, 2024 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring their second goal with Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Updated
Mar 04, 2024, 05:59 AM
Published
Mar 04, 2024, 05:59 AM

NAPLES - Champions Napoli beat Juventus 2-1 in Serie A on Sunday as substitute Giacomo Raspadori scored late in the second half to secure their first back-to-back wins in five months.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front three minutes before halftime, volleying inside the near post before Federico Chiesa levelled for Juventus in the 81st minute, scoring into the far bottom corner from the edge of the box.

But Raspadori wrapped up the points for the hosts two minutes from time, firing home a rebound into the roof of the net from close range after Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Victor Osimhen from the penalty spot.

Napoli moved up to seventh in the standings on 43 points, while Juventus remained second with 57 points after 27 games as their cushion over third-placed AC Milan narrowed to a point. REUTERS

