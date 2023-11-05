Late own goal by Young earns Brighton a point at Everton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - November 4, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma and Ansu Fati celebrate their first goal an own goal scored by Everton's Ashley Young Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

LIVERPOOL, England - A late Ashley Young own goal rescued a point for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a rare Vitaliy Mykolenko strike had put the home side ahead.

Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off experienced right-back Young and looped over Jordan Pickford in the home goal on 84 minutes after Mykolenko had drilled in a close-range shot at the second attempt early in the game.

Brighton are sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, but are without a win in five Premier League fixtures, while Everton stay in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Brighton had 80% of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of it, though Lewis Dunk had a magnificent volleyed equaliser ruled out for offside in the first half. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top