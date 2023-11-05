Late own goal by Young earns Brighton a point at Everton

LIVERPOOL, England - A late Ashley Young own goal rescued a point for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday after a rare Vitaliy Mykolenko strike had put the home side ahead.

Kaoru Mitoma’s cross deflected off experienced right-back Young and looped over Jordan Pickford in the home goal on 84 minutes after Mykolenko had drilled in a close-range shot at the second attempt early in the game.

Brighton are sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, but are without a win in five Premier League fixtures, while Everton stay in 15th with 11 points from the same number of matches.

Brighton had 80% of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of it, though Lewis Dunk had a magnificent volleyed equaliser ruled out for offside in the first half. REUTERS