Late Mbeumo goal earns Brentford 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v AFC Bournemouth - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring their second goal with Frank Onyeka Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v AFC Bournemouth - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - September 2, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Andrei Radu look dejected after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

LONDON - Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo scored a late goal to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, as the visitors were denied their first win of the Premier League season.

Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute when Mathias Jensen caught goalkeeper Neto unawares at his near post with a free kick from a tight angle before Bournemouth drew level in the 30th when Dominic Solanke scored with a tidy finish.

The hosts upped the intensity after the break but Bournemouth grabbed a goal against the run of play in the 77th as Marcus Tavernier pounced on a poor back pass from Rico Henry before playing in David Brooks to make it 2-1.

Just as all hope seemed lost for the home side, Mbeumo salvaged a point in the 93rd when he shrugged off his marker and calmly slotted in his fourth league goal of the campaign. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top