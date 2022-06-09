Late heartbreak for Lions

ASIAN CUP QUALIFIER

Kyrgyzstan 2

Singapore 1

For 76 minutes last night, it had seemed that the Singapore national team would secure a famous victory to significantly boost their chances of qualifying for the Asian Cup for only the second time in their history.

But two goals in the space of six minutes from hosts Kyrgyzstan saw the Lions fall 2-1 at the Dolen Omuzakov Stadium in Bishkek.

Singapore's sole appearance at the quadrennial continental showpiece came as hosts in 1984.

Kyrgyzstan, at world No. 95, are the highest-ranked side in Group F and for most of the contest, it seemed that 158th-ranked Singapore had their opponents' number.

But the Lions, who opened the scoring in the 57th minute, could not hold on to the lead and will only have themselves to blame after missing a host of chances.

They will now need to recover quickly and register a positive result on Saturday against group leaders Tajikistan (114th), who beat Myanmar (152nd) 4-0. The Lions will finish the qualifiers with a tie against Myanmar next Tuesday.

Before kick-off, the Lions were handed a blow when midfielder Yasir Hanapi - who started in last week's 2-0 friendly loss to Kuwait - was ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

But Singapore showed their attacking intent from the get-go, creating two chances inside the opening five minutes.

The Lions were aggressive in their pressing and quick in transition and after near-misses from both sides, it was Singapore who took the lead when Irfan Fandi's long pass from inside his own half found a running Song Ui-young, who sat the Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper down with a feint before slotting into the empty net.

It was Song's second goal on his 10th appearance for the national team.

But as Singapore looked to hold on for a famous victory, Song inadvertently turned villain in the 77th minute after he was adjudged to have fouled Viktor Maier in the box. Kyrgyzstan captain Valery Kichin stepped up and scored the resulting penalty.

Just five minutes later, the home side completed their comeback. Maier found space and time in the box to turn and send the ball past a sea of Singapore defenders and Hassan Sunny.

Singapore had the ball in the back of the net in the 84th minute but the referee ruled Kyrgyzstan goalkeeper Erzhan Tokotayev had been fouled in the lead-up.

It was an unfortunate end to a night that had held so much promise at one point.