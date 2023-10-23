Late Guiu goal earns Barcelona 1-0 win against Bilbao

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Marc Guiu celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

BARCELONA - Barcelona's teenage substitute Marc Guiu scored late in the second half on his debut to secure a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, sending Xavi Hernandez's side up to third.

Barca, who were without the injured Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski, had more possession but created fewer chances than the visitors in first half, where their best opportunity saw Joao Felix hit the bar in the 10th minute.

But Barcelona were sharper in attack after the break and 17-year-old striker Guiu scored in the 80th minute, seconds after coming on for Fermin Lopez.

Barca climbed one place with 24 points, one point behind Real Madrid before they host El Clasico next Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top