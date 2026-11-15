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Late goals keep Algeria, Angola on course in qualifiers

CAPE TOWN, Nov 14 - Algeria and Angola netted late goals to win their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers 1-0 on Saturday and keep on course for a place in next year’s finals.

Ramy Bensebaini scored Algeria’s 76th-minute winner in Tizi Ouzou as they edged Togo 1-0 and moved top of Group I with seven points at the halfway stage of qualifying.

Angola secured a 2-0 home win over 10-man South Sudan as they joined Egypt at the top of Group B, but they only overcame their visitors with goals in stoppage time

Angola struggled for a long time to break down the resistance of South Sudan, who were reduced to 10 men after Geriga Atendele was sent off in the 48th minute for violent conduct.

They made the breakthrough thanks to their substitutes. During 11 minutes of stoppage time, Chico Banza opened the scoring in the 93rd minute after finishing a pass from Miro who got on the scoresheet himself six minutes later.

Botswana held Uganda to a 1-1 draw in Hoima, coming back after teenager James Bogere had scored early for the hosts. Losika Ratshukudu netted the equaliser before halftime

The qualifiers continue on Monday and Tuesday with the fourth round of fixtures. The last two rounds will be played in March. REUTERS