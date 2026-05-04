Late goal gives Gladbach 1-0 victory over Dortmund, lifts them to safety

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BERLIN, May 3 - Haris Tabakovic scored in the 88th minute to give hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach a 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday that keeps them safe from relegation with two games left to play in the season.

Gladbach are now 11th on 35 points, nine above the relegation playoff spot.

Dortmund, who are second on 67, were toothless throughout and had to wait until first-half stoppage time for their first chance.

The hosts were more aggressive as they looked to make sure of another season of top-flight football, and the pressure finally paid off when Tabakovic broke through and slotted in for the late winner.

Dortmund have eased off the gas since Bayern Munich secured the league title, with just one victory from their last four Bundesliga matches. REUTERS