Late goal flurry earns Villa 3-1 win over Palace

BIRMINGHAM, England - Late strikes from Jhon Duran, Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey earned Aston Villa a 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace in an entertaining Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday.

After failing to create much in a goalless first half, Palace upped the tempo and hit Villa with a sucker punch when striker Odsonne Edouard pounced, firing home Jean-Philippe Mateta's cross in the 47th minute.

Palace spurned chances to kill the game off and were made to rue their profligacy in the 87th minute, with Duran chesting down a cross from Lucas Digne and firing home a thunderous half-volley to level.

Villa went ahead eight minutes into added time when Luiz converted a penalty after Chris Richards brought down Ollie Watkins and Palace's misery was complete when Bailey finished off a rapid counter-attack to seal the three points. REUTERS

