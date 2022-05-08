Late goal earns unlikely point

Whether as a no-nonsense midfielder or national Under-23 coach, Nazri Nasir has never been one to wear his heart on his sleeve.

But even the normally stoic former Singapore captain could not contain his emotions last night after his Young Lions side snatched a late point in the opening game of their SEA Games campaign with a 2-2 draw against Laos.

Down 2-0 with a minute left in regulation time at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam, substitutes Glenn Kweh and Jordan Emaviwe both scored to complete the stunning comeback as Nazri leapt from the bench, pumping his fists in jubilation and hugging players around him.

The 51-year-old said his celebrations in front of a 22,500 strong-crowd was a result of his players getting what they deserved.

He added: "I am very proud of them. They showed great character to not give up till the final whistle. Of course we wanted to win but it's not as easy as it was before against teams like Laos any more."

"I am not disappointed (with the draw). We are still in it and anything can happen in the remaining matches. I am optimistic."

His elation was perhaps also a sign of relief after his starting line-up and set-up had handed the initiative to their opponents.

Against a side they had previously not lost to in nine attempts at the biennial Games, Nazri opted to field his team in a 3-5-2 system, one that is generally associated with being defensive.

That formation, however, is susceptible to counter-attacks and the Laotians took full advantage. They hassled and harried the Young Lions in their own half, forcing mistakes as the Singaporeans struggled to find any chemistry in their defensive shape.

Nazri alluded to this as well, saying: "This was the first time Harhys (Stewart), Ryaan (Sanizal) and Syahrul (Sazali) played together at the back. The three of them did not have much understanding. But their understanding improved over the course of the game."

While that experiment did not have the desired effect, his substitutions did.

Three of the replacements Nazri sent on - Saifullah Akbar, Emaviwe and Kweh - all played a part in rescuing the game.

The first contribution came in the 89th minute when the Laos defence failed to clear a cross from Khairin Nadim and Kweh took advantage to halve the deficit.

Reinvigorated, the Young Lions continued to apply pressure and were rewarded in added time as Emaviwe, normally a centre-back but sent up front to add a physical presence, produced a deft flick in the 96th minute after fellow substitute Saifullah had headed the ball into his path.

Before the late heroics, the Young Lions struggled to retain possession in the early stages and were punished when Laos scored in the 14th minute.

Zulfahmi Arifin, one of Singapore's three overaged players, failed to clear his lines in midfield and the ball found its way to Laos forward Ekkamai Ratxachak, who took advantage of tentative defending from Ryaan to fire past veteran custodian Zaiful Nizam.

Nazri's men did not learn from their mistake. Four minutes after the restart, Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone was not closed down in midfield and had ample time to pick out winger Chony Wenpaserth, who rifled the ball in from outside the box.

While Nazri will be delighted with how his team showed fighting spirit to rescue a point, these are the third straight Games where Singapore have failed to win their opening match. In 2019, against the same opponents, the match ended goalless.

Things do not get any easier though. The Young Lions, who have failed to reach the semi-finals at the last three editions, next face 16-time winners Thailand tomorrow. The Thais will be wounded after a shock 2-1 loss to Malaysia in the other Group B encounter.