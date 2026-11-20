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SINGAPORE – Former President of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Lim Kia Tong was posthumously awarded the prestigious Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Diamond of Asia on Nov 19.

At the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 in Thailand, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa presented the award to FAS general secretary Badri Ghent, who accepted it on behalf of Lim’s family.

Former FAS chief Lim died on Sept 14, 2022 aged 70.

The AFC Diamond of Asia is the highest accolade bestowed by the Confederation and acknowledges and honours exemplary individual endeavours towards the advancement of football in Asia.

Lim is the first Singaporean to receive the award, which has also been received by the likes of Saburo Kawabuchi, the founding chairman of Japan’s J.League, as well as former FIFA presidents Sepp Blatter and Lennart Johansson, and current chief Gianni Infantino .

In a media statement on Nov 19, the AFC said that the award commended Lim for “a lifetime of exceptional devotion to the beautiful game across Asia” and that it “celebrates Lim’s monumental, lifelong contributions to sports governance, integrity, and development”.

AFC President Shaikh Salman said: “The AFC has outlined its vision and mission of being a leading Confederation in world football, and the progress we have made must be attributed to the contributions of visionary leaders both past and present.

“Mr Lim Kia Tong stands as a shining example of this steadfast dedication, having conducted his duties with the utmost professionalism and integrity while serving as a tireless advocate for strong institutional governance.”

Lim became the first elected FAS president in 2017 when his Team LKT beat Hougang United chairman Bill Ng’s Team Game Changers. He was re-elected unopposed four years later.

He had joined the FAS disciplinary committee in 1992 and was appointed an FAS council member in 1999. By 2007, he was the vice-president of the FAS.

The AFC paid tribute to several initiatives launched by FAS under Lim’s leadership such as “systemic reforms to professionalise the domestic league with the rebranding of the Singapore Premier League, revitalising youth training systems, and introducing the FAS Recognition Awards, a cornerstone initiative he personally created to ensure everyday local heroes and contributors were rightfully acknowledged”.

A lawyer by profession, with more than 40 years of practice, he headed the criminal department at Hin Tat Augustine and Partners.

The AFC said that Lim’s “formidable legal mind made him an invaluable asset to international governance, where he simultaneously elevated Singapore’s footprint and influence abroad”.

Lim served as a member of the AFC Legal Committee from 2003 to 2006 and of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee from 2007, before being elected Chairperson in 2011, a position he held until the time of his passing.

In 2024, Lim was named as a recipient of the AFC Distinguished Service Award. He was also the first Singaporean to assume a prominent role on a FIFA judicial body when he was elected deputy chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in May 2013 for a four-year term.

The AFC added: “In recognition of his profound 30-year journey, the AFC Diamond of Asia award highlights Mr Lim’s enduring influence on sports integrity, preserving his legacy alongside the game’s most transformative football visionaries.”