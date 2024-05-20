Late Dumfries header salvages 1-1 draw for champions Inter against Lazio

MILAN, Italy - A late header from Denzel Dumfries earned Serie A champions Inter Milan a 1-1 home draw against Lazio on Sunday after Daichi Kamada gave the visitors a first-half lead.

Inter have 93 points, while Lazio are in seventh place with 60 with one match to play. Lazio are level on points with sixth-placed rivals AS Roma who are set to play against Genoa later on Sunday.

Kamada broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 32nd minute with a well-placed low shot into the corner from just outside the box, after both sides had several chances.

Both teams continued to attack after the break, with Dumfries beating his marker at the far post to head in the equaliser from a free kick in the 87th minute. REUTERS