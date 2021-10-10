Late decision on trophy

The uncertainty of the title race will have the administrators on their toes regarding the trophy presentation ceremony.

The 15kg, 67.5cm trophy (right) will be kept at the Football Association of Singapore's Jalan Besar headquarters, where the Sailors-Balestier match will be held, while the Tanjong Pagar-Albirex score at Jurong East will be monitored.

A decision will be made 20 minutes before the end on where to send it, barring any late twist.

The ceremony will also feature Covid-19 measures, as VIPs at both games will be required to sanitise their hands before they give out the medals. All trophy handlers will wear gloves, while the medals, trophy, tables and stands used will be disinfected thoroughly.

The champions will receive $150,000, while the runners-up will get $80,000.

Hougang United, the third-placed side, will earn $40,000.