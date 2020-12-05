Late decision on SPL trophy

After nine months and 13 rounds of the Singapore Premier League (SPL), the title race is still wide open for Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers as the season reaches its climax.

Only one point separates them at the top and, with all matches starting at 5.30pm today, even where to bring the SPL trophy will be decided at the last minute.

Leaders Albirex travel to face Hougang United while the Stags host Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub with up to 200 fans allowed into the grounds.

The 15kg, 67.5cm trophy will be kept at the Football Association of Singapore's office at the Jalan Besar Stadium while the scores at both games are monitored.

A decision will be made 20 minutes before the final whistle on where to send the trophy for the prospective champions.

The coronation will be unusual in another aspect. Due to coronavirus-enforced safe management measures, the medals and trophy will be on separate tables for the players and captain to pick up to avoid unnecessary contact.

A separate platform will be set up for the winning team to stand and lift the trophy.

The winners will receive $150,000, while the runners-up and third-placed team get $80,000 and $40,000 respectively.

David Lee