Late David double earns Lille 2-2 draw with Rennes

Forward Jonathan David scored a late brace to help Lille come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Rennes let their two-goal advantage slip, having made a dream start at Stade Pierre-Mauroy thanks to Ludovic Blas's header in the first minute, followed by Arnaud Kalimuendo's right-footed shot in the 20th.

David pulled one back for Lille in the 84th minute and wrapped up the comeback in stoppage time.

Lille moved up to fourth place in the standings with 42 points from 25 matches, while Rennes stay eighth with 26 points.

AS Monaco secured a 1-0 win at 14th-placed Strasbourg thanks to Eliesse Ben Seghir's second-half goal. The win took Monaco to third place on 45 points, one less than second-placed Brest. REUTERS