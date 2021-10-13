Late Aussie own goal hands Japan crucial qualifying win

SAITAMA • The tears that coach Hajime Moriyasu had in his eyes when the Japanese national anthem played before yesterday's vital World Cup qualifying clash against Australia were telling.

It was a mix of pride and emotion, yet the overwhelming feeling was pressure from a nation's hopes more than anything else.

But at the end of the match, the 53-year-old was a relieved man as the Blue Samurai jolted their flatlining campaign into life with a dramatic 2-1 home win.

An 86th-minute own goal from Australia's Aziz Behich gave hosts Japan, who had started their Group B campaign with two defeats and just one win, three crucial points.

Moriyasu's men went into the game knowing anything less than a win would put them in serious danger of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994.

"It was a difficult fight because we didn't get the results we expected so far, but the players didn't give up to grab the right to qualify for the World Cup, and they were patient," said the coach.

"It was a difficult match under pressure, but the players and staff worked together to make good preparations and hard work, and everyone deserved the victory.

"Today's victory is a big victory for the World Cup automatic qualification. We will be prepared for the next six games."

Ao Tanaka gave them the perfect start with the opening goal in the eighth minute, only for Australia's Ajdin Hrustic to equalise with a 69th-minute direct free kick.

But Behich turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Takuma Asano with four minutes remaining, keeping Japan in the hunt for one of Group B's two automatic spots for Qatar 2022.

The result also ended Australia's record of 11 straight wins in one World Cup qualifying campaign.

Japan are third in the group, three points behind Australia and Saudi Arabia - both have nine points - with six games to go. The Saudis were in action against China in last night's late match.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for the World Cup, and the two third-placed teams will advance to the next round, in which they will play home-and-away legs and the winner will enter the inter-confederation play-offs.

"It was a great spectacle to watch, both teams had a go at each other," said Australia coach Graham Arnold. "At the end of the day we were a bit unlucky."

In Teheran, Alireza Jahanbakhsh's late header cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener as Iran drew 1-1 with South Korea to remain on top of Group A.

Dragan Skocic's side move onto 10 points from their first four games in Group A and remain two points ahead of the Koreans as the pair consolidated their hold on the top two positions in the standings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE