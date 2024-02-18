Last-gasp Ngonge goal rescues 1-1 draw for Napoli against Genoa

Feb 18, 2024, 12:18 AM
Feb 18, 2024, 12:18 AM

Napoli substitute Cyril Ngonge scored in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 home draw for the champions against mid-table Genoa in Serie A on Saturday.

In the final minute of regulation time Ngonge collected the ball near the penalty spot from a Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed pass and grabbed a point for his side with a low strike inside the left post.

Genoa had taken the lead in the 47th minute through midfielder Morten Frendrup, who left Napoli keeper Alex Meret with no chance when he struck from the edge of the box into the top right corner.

Napoli moved up to ninth in the standings on 36 points with a game in hand. They are six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who host Sassuolo later on Saturday. Genoa are 12th on 30 points from 25 games. REUTERS

