Last-gasp Marusic goal gives Lazio 1-0 home win over Juventus

ROME - A stoppage-time goal by Lazio defender Adam Marusic earned a 1-0 home win against third-placed Juventus in Serie A on Saturday, condemning Massimiliano Allegri's visitors to a fourth game without a win in his 500th match in the Italian top flight.

Juve, who drew against Atalanta and Genoa in their two previous league outings, have won only one of their last nine games and picked up seven points over that period.

They have 59 points from 30 games, three points behind AC Milan and 17 adrift of Inter Milan, both with a game in hand.

"The first half hour they put a lot of pressure, then we had a few chances but we have to be more ruthless," Allegri told DAZN. "You also can't concede goals with 10 seconds to go. But it's more the disappointment of the defeat."

Lazio, who recorded only their fourth win over Juventus in the last 20 Serie A campaigns, rose to seventh with 46 points. They beat Juve in consecutive home league games for the first time since 2001.

Montenegrin Marusic nodded home a perfect lofted pass from substitute Matteo Guendouzi for Lazio, who showed more intent in their first game under new manager Igor Tudor after the Croatian took over last week following Maurizio Sarri's resignation.

Juve grew into the game as the first half wore on and Federico Chiesa could have scored just before the break when he aimed at the bottom far corner but Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas kept his low shot out in the 41st minute.

Two minutes later Mandas again denied the Italy striker, whose shot from the edge of the box was saved.

Juve, without suspended top scorer Dusan Vlahovic (15 goals) and injured striker Arkadiusz Milik, kept up the momentum after halftime but failed to create any clear chances.

That prompted former Juve defender Tudor to swap Lazio's entire attack before the hour, bringing on Ciro Immobile and Gustav Isaksen for Valentin Castellanos and Pedro.

Lazio's Matias Vecino and Luis Alberto came close with late chances before Marusic sealed the win in the game's last action.

"I scored after two years, in front of our fans. I want to thank them for coming in large numbers, I hope it will be like this until the end," Marusic said.

"We worked well, we entered the field with desire from the first minute to bring the result home and we found the goal at the end."

The two teams meet again on Tuesday when Juventus host Lazio in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. REUTERS