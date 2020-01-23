Laporte's return in win cheers Pep

LONDON • Pep Guardiola admitted that Aymeric Laporte was sorely missed by Manchester City, after Sergio Aguero sealed a 1-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Keeping just their third clean sheet in 14 league games was another boost for the City boss, who gave French defender Laporte his first appearance since August after recovering from a serious knee issue.

The 25-year-old had been back in training for over a week but his presence in the starting line-up for the first time in 143 days was a surprise, as Guardiola had hinted he was not set to feature just yet.

"We knew that Aymeric couldn't play for 90 minutes, that's why we played five at the back to protect him a bit. He's a crucial player for us, we've missed him, it's good for us to have him back," the Spaniard said after Laporte came off in the closing stages.

"The big plus was the performance of Aymeric. I think he is the best left-sided central defender in the world, and when a player like that is out for five months you are bound to miss him."

City striker Gabriel Jesus had a penalty saved by Dean Henderson but with 17 minutes left, Aguero bagged his seventh goal in four appearances this year.

His 21st goal of the season in all competitions moved second-placed City to within 13 points of runaway league leaders Liverpool (64), who have two games in hand on the champions.

While City's hopes of winning a third successive league title are all but gone, there is still much to play for this term. Guardiola harbours dreams of leading City to their first Champions League crown and they also face an FA Cup fourth-round date with Fulham this weekend, followed by the League Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United.

With those Cup ambitions in mind, Guardiola will have been encouraged by the way City coped with the Blades' aggressive game plan and emerged with a fourth win in five league matches.

"I'm so happy with the team. I know what it's like to play here, it is a tough place. We controlled it well and in the end we created chances to win," he said.

