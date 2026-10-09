Laos footballer arrested over alleged match-fixing in ASEAN Championship

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VIENTIANE – Laos national team player Soukphachan Lueanthala has been arrested over alleged match-fixing during the 2026 ASEAN Championship, also known as the AFF Championship.

According to The Guardian on Oct 8, the arrest is linked to allegations of bribery, illegal gambling, and match manipulation.

Lueanthala was reportedly arrested after the Lao Football Federation (LFF) referred a suspected match-fixing case to the police. The winger is alleged to have been involved in an operation run by a gambling syndicate believed to be based in Vietnam.

The player was arrested after several Laos players were questioned by the police upon returning from their final group-stage match against Myanmar in early August.

Neither the LFF nor Lao police has officially confirmed Lueanthala’s arrest. However, he is reportedly currently in custody.

The allegations emerged after Laos suffered several heavy defeats in the 2026 AFF Championship. The team lost 7-2 to Myanmar after previously falling 5-0 to Thailand, 4-0 to Malaysia, and 4-1 to the Philippines.

A source familiar with the case said Lueanthala allegedly instructed other players and acted as an intermediary between individuals involved in the suspected match-fixing operation.

The Guardian reported that the LFF confirmed on Aug 7 that it had launched an investigation before referring the case to the police. The federation reported suspected bribery, illegal gambling, and match manipulation.

The case adds to a long history of match-fixing allegations in Lao football.

In 2020, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) imposed a lifetime ban on Thipphonexay Inthavongsa after finding him guilty of attempting to manipulate an international match between Laos and Hong Kong in 2017. THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK