Lamps suffers first loss but Pulisic impressive

YOKOHAMA • Frank Lampard believes there is still much work to be done after he suffered his first defeat as Chelsea manager in a pre-season friendly yesterday.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Bohemians in Ireland last week before securing a 4-0 win over St Patrick's as his reign got under way.

But the former Chelsea midfielder - the club's all-time record scorer with 211 goals - encountered a tougher task yesterday as J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale pulled off a 1-0 upset.

In front of more than 60,000 fans at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Brazilian striker Leandro Damiao's headed goal in the 88th minute clinched the win.

"I want to win games, but we aren't at this period in pre-season yet," Lampard admitted in an interview with Chelsea TV after the match.

"The result is because we couldn't take our chances. We had control of the game for big parts. Lots of positive performances and physically, a big test in the humidity.

"For most periods of the first half, our midfield had control. We can create more chances, but it was a big test. For us, it's about stamina and how hard the players work."

When Lampard was appointed as manager earlier this month, he insisted he was ready for the challenge despite a lack of experience.

The 41-year-old had spent only one season as a coach at second-tier Derby before succeeding Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Against a fitter Kawasaki side, who are in the middle of their season, Chelsea struggled to find the net despite waves of attacks, with Kawasaki players defending en masse.

And, while Lampard knows there is much room for improvement before their opening Premier League match at Manchester United on Aug 11, he will be boosted by Christian Pulisic, who made his debut as a second-half substitute.

The £58 million (S$98.6 million) was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund after signing in January, but has integrated well since joining up with his new teammates .

Of the United States midfielder, Lampard said: "Pulisic has been good. He really impressed on the ball, wants to take people on, he's the kind of player the fans will like. He looks great."

Next up for the Blues will be another friendly against Spanish champions Barcelona in Saitama on Tuesday.

