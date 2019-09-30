Lampard's frustrations at home finally over

LONDON • Frank Lampard admitted he was relieved to finally earn his first home Premier League win as Chelsea manager after goals from Jorginho and Willian sealed a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

His players had entered the game knowing that they could set an unwanted record as the first Blues team to not win their opening four league matches at Stamford Bridge since the 1986-87 season.

Chelsea were denied after previous draws with Sheffield United and Leicester, while Liverpool beat them in their last league outing, and there were groans from the fans until Jorginho's spot kick five minutes in the second half, before Willian made sure of the three points.

However, Lampard insisted that "the goal was coming" after a dominant display to give the hosts their third league win this term and first clean sheet in 10 games in all competitions, backing his belief that his team of academy graduates and experienced pros can challenge for a top-four finish.

"The home games have been frustrating for different reasons, so today is a nice one," he said.

"You are aware of it. You want to win. You could almost feel the frustration at half-time because we hadn't put the ball in the net. Hopefully, this gives everyone confidence.

"Because of the no wins here, you fear the worst, but there was a different feel today... the penalty was the moment."

On shutting out the Seagulls, who have now lost a league-record nine times in as many games to Chelsea, Lampard, who also welcomed back Callum Hudson-Odoi for his first run-out since suffering an Achilles' heel injury in April, added: "We've been waiting for it. We hadn't put together a full 90 minutes. Today, it was a good performance, solid, professional.

"We lacked more goals because we created enough chances, but we got the cleansheet we were striving for."

He also confirmed Jorginho was now the designated "penalty taker, end of story" after he handed over his usual spot-kick duties to Ross Barkley in their 1-0 Champions League opening loss to Valencia, only for the substitute to blaze over.

"He is a leader in his personality. Whatever happened last season, I wasn't here," Lampard said of the Italy midfielder, who was made a scapegoat by Chelsea fans for failing to fully convince in his position last term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE