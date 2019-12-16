Lampard wants slumping Blues 'to excite fans'

LONDON • Frank Lampard and his young Chelsea team have done better than many expected, with pre-season predictions universally tipping them to finish outside the top four in the English Premier League owing to their summer transfer window ban.

But after slumping to a fourth loss in their last five league games against a Bournemouth side who had travelled to Stamford Bridge on the back of a five-match losing streak in the top flight, the wheels are beginning to come off.

While Chelsea are still in fourth albeit 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are closing in on their position and Lampard believes his side were punching above their belt earlier in the term as "now, we have the reality".

After the Cherries came away with a shock 1-0 win on Saturday, courtesy of Dan Gosling's 84th-minute winner verified by the video assistant referee, the Blues manager demanded that his team start showing "some personality".

He said: "If we are not at our best, if players can't find the quality to beat teams that are organised, then we have to find another way.

"We didn't get the fans excited enough. If we play 10 balls across our back four, that's not surprising.

"If I'm a fan sitting there today, I would say, 'Too slow'. Some responsibility is on the players to take the ball and have the balls to excite the fans.

"When a team wants to defend against you, that's another test. We haven't done well with that."

Chelsea have scored only 11 goals at home this season and Lampard also noted his players are struggling to deal with the pressure that mounts the longer a game goes on without his team finding the net.

3 Defeats Chelsea have suffered at Stamford Bridge in the league this season. They lost at home just once last season.

"I don't know about fear, but in front of our home fans, it's evident we aren't playing well enough. We aren't taking our chances and we have given away some silly goals."

With derbies looming at Spurs and Arsenal over the Christmas period, the west London clubs are looking nervously over their shoulder and Lampard, who has hinted that he will dip into the transfer market next month, appears stumped by their slide.

He added: "I can't find anyone wanting with how they (my players) apply themselves, but what we do on the pitch is being found wanting at the moment."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE