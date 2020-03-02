Lampard slams wasteful Blues

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted his side need to sharpen up at both ends of the pitch if they are to hold on to their top-four spot at the end of the Premier League season.

The Blues' profligacy cost them at Bournemouth, where they could only draw 2-2 despite having 73 per cent of the ball and 23 shots, with six on target, to nine for the 18th-placed hosts on Saturday.

Marcos Alonso put away a pair of rebounds for a double, but the visitors were pegged back by strikes from Jefferson Lerma and Josh King as their fourth straight away league match ended without a win.

Olivier Giroud was guilty of missing their two biggest chances, hitting the woodwork with one, leaving Lampard to bemoan his team's finishing against the relegation-threatened Cherries.

He said: "It is costing us. At the same time, you are going to have 23 chances, it creates the nervousness. It is a clear part of our season. We need to stick the ball in the back of the net.

"We expected a fight and they gave us a difficult game but we should win the game. We had a lot of possession and chances.

"The character of the team was great, it wasn't for the want of trying, but we need more goals."

To put things into perspective, Alonso's third strike in eight days means the defender has netted as many as Tammy Abraham, Michy Batshuayi, Giroud, Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic have between them this year.

Abraham, their top scorer in the league this term with 13 goals, was missed after hurting his ankle against Bayern Munich in the 3-0 home loss in the Champions League last 16 first leg, and Lampard could only reveal that he "went to Barcelona for some more advice on it".

The defence is also a worry, with no team in the top half of the league conceding more than Chelsea's 39 goals this season.

On his goal-shy attackers, Lampard said: "Marcos Alonso has had a big week, but I don't want my leftback top of the scoring charts. I want our attackers scoring goals and they haven't. The way the season has panned out, we should be pleased that we are fourth, but it means nothing at this stage.

"If we manage to get in the top four, the achievement is huge, but we are a long way from that yet."

Separately, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is convinced that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has the character to bounce back as his side visit third-tier Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round today.

He spurned a golden chance in extra time as the hosts bowed out of the Europa League on away goals after a 2-1 loss to Greek side Olympiakos in the last-32 return leg last Thursday.

The FA Cup is Arsenal's last chance for silverware this campaign and Arteta feels his captain can make up for his miss.

"He felt very responsible about it, we will try to be right behind him," he said of the Premier League's joint top scorer (17) with Leicester's Jamie Vardy. "He has been phenomenal all season for us and now the players have to support him.

"His reaction after the game - to face the media and the way he talked - it was very mature."

Arsenal have lifted the trophy 13 times, one more than Manchester United in second place, and Arteta is keen to continue that tradition.

He added: "It's probably one of the nicest games and days of the season when you play the final day in England, at Wembley, nice weather and an incredible atmosphere.

"It's a trophy that's been very much linked with our history so we want to continue to be attached to that."

