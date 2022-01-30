Lampard set to be Everton boss

LONDON • Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to return to the English Premier League as the new Everton boss, according to multiple reports in British media yesterday.

The 43-year-old was sacked from Stamford Bridge in January last year and he reportedly turned down the offer to manage Norwich City in November, before Dean Smith took charge.

It is understood that Lampard has been offered the vacant role at Everton following a final round of interviews with the club's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, and members of the club's board, in London on Friday.

What is left is just an agreement to be reached on the details of his contract and the backroom staff he would want at Goodison Park.

While there was no official confirmation at press time, football insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted: "Frank Lampard set to be appointed as new Everton manager. Full agreement reached now. It's done and sealed."

Journalist Paul Joyce of The Times of London also said yesterday: "Everton have formally offered Frank Lampard the manager's job. Negotiations ongoing and expect to be concluded in next 24 hours."

The Toffees were seeking a new boss after sacking Rafael Benitez this month following a run of poor results. The Spaniard had won just one of his last 13 league games.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League on 19 points after 20 matches, four points above the relegation zone. They host Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Feb 5 after the international break.

Lampard, who took Chelsea into the Champions League in his first season in charge despite being under a transfer embargo, was on a shortlist to replace Benitez that also included former Porto coach Vitor Pereira and caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson.

According to the BBC, Pereira initially looked set to be offered the job after holding "very positive" talks and said club officials were "enthusiastic of what I proposed to them".

But there was graffiti on the walls of Everton's Goodison Park home this week which opposed the move and read "Pereira out, Lampard in".

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, said on Friday he had rejected an approach from his former club, adding that he has "a job to do" with the Rams.

According to The Guardian, the appointment of Lampard is "expected to be completed quickly" as Everton are also in urgent need of a manager to oversee reinforcements in midfield before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who is lacking game time at Old Trafford, could be Lampard's first signing.

Romano also tweeted yesterday: "Crystal Palace are progressing in talks with United since Wednesday, Everton have now entered in the race to sign van de Beek.

"Lampard's set to sign and wants Everton to try for Donny."

REUTERS