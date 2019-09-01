Lampard rues defensive woes as he awaits first home victory

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 2

Sheffield United 2

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was denied a first win at Stamford Bridge after a 2-2 Premier League draw with Sheffield United yesterday.

Tammy Abraham followed up his impressive form by scoring two goals before half-time. The Blues striker had also scored a brace in the 3-2 win over Norwich last weekend.

However, the newly promoted Blades were not about to give up and showed their ambition by pulling one back right after the break through Callum Robinson's first Premier League goal.

The visitors then snatched a lucky point when Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma scored an own goal in the 89th minute, denying Lampard a win in his second match at the Bridge following a 1-1 draw with Leicester last month.

Lampard told the BBC: "It was under control, it is our fault for gifting them a goal in the first minute of the second half. It's a similar story already.

"The game should have been comfortable and we have dropped two points. We want to win games, the emergence of youth is one thing but winning games is another.

"When you are 2-0 up at half-time you should win the game."

Abraham is the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea since Lampard in January 2010.

One of several players from Chelsea's youth academy given a chance by the new boss, he slotted home in the 19th minute when Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson failed to gather the ball under pressure from Christian Pulisic.

Abraham doubled Chelsea's lead in the 43rd minute when he capitalised on a defensive mix-up.

Robinson said on the BBC: "Coming to Stamford Bridge after just coming up (to the Premier League), it was all new to us but we have to believe, that's what the gaffer (Chris Wilder) said.

"Chelsea have players with a huge amount of ability but we dug in, pressed them when we had to and we worked hard for each other."

Lampard has now taken five points from four games with one win, two draws and one loss, exactly the same as his fellow rookie manager and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

