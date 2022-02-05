Lampard ready for different but tough test

LONDON • Frank Lampard has admitted he has a tough job on his hands to revive the fortunes of struggling Everton after taking over as manager following Rafael Benitez's dismissal.

Lampard, who has been out of work since last January after he was fired by Chelsea, was hired on Monday, inheriting a team sitting 16th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone.

While he will not be burdened by title expectations at Goodison Park, unlike at Stamford Bridge, the Toffees are on an awful run with only one win in 14 top-flight games and there are genuine fears the club could go down for the first time since 1950-51.

Ahead of his first game in charge - at home against Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup today - Lampard claimed that he was well aware of the task facing him to rejuvenate an underperforming team.

But the 43-year-old Englishman is confident he can haul Everton away from the bottom three and gradually put the troubled club on a stronger footing for the future.

"I understand in the short term, the job is to improve our league position," he said.

"In the long term, it is clear it is a club with big ambition, big history, a huge fanbase and a desire throughout to improve.

"There is a lot of work to be done but I am very proud to be given this opportunity to be at the front of it."

Lampard made an immediate impact following confirmation of his appointment by influencing the deadline-day signings of Dele Alli, on a free transfer from Tottenham, and Donny van de Beek, on loan from Manchester United.

He hopes he can bring the best out of midfielder Alli who became a bit-part player at Spurs following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in 2019 and whose last England call-up was in the same year.

"He's had difficult times. I would make no bones about it, and nor would he, but there can be many reasons for that," Lampard said.

"My job is to start with a fresh slate with him and have him in an environment that suits him and pushes him to extract that player we know is there."

Another new arrival confirmed on Thursday is Ashley Cole, who would be joining the backroom staff as a first-team coach.

"I'm delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game. He is now a well-respected coach who has been recognised for his work with the England Under-21s," said Lampard of his former Blues and Three Lions teammate.

Cole said: "I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I'm coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton. The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw."

The Bees, who sit two spots and four points above Everton in the league table, have been buoyed by Monday's signing of Christian Eriksen on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The former Spurs midfielder is arguably the biggest name ever to join Brentford and, while he will not be fit for a few more weeks as he steps up his recovery from his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, manager Thomas Frank believes he could be their "greatest signing".

On the 29-year-old, fellow Dane Frank said: "You guys have seen him performing as one of the best in the Premier League, and what happened to him in June was crazy and a shock for us.

"The day he returns, it will be emotional."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

EVERTON V BRENTFORD

Singtel TV Ch112, 10.50pm