Lampard moves his pieces to stay fresh

LONDON • At 36, Thiago Silva will not be able to play every game for Chelsea this season, with manager Frank Lampard keen to manage his workload.

The former Paris Saint-Germain captain, signed on a free transfer during the transfer window, will return for today's Premier League visit to Burnley.

The Brazilian was rested as the Blues beat Krasnodar away in their midweek Champions League match and, although he is one of the first names on Lampard's teamsheet, the club want to keep the defender wrapped in cotton wool.

At his pre-match virtual press conference ahead of their trip to Turf Moor, he said: "Thiago is fit. Taking him out of Russia was a maintenance issue.

"He could have played if he had to but we had to put it in context of what is ahead of us. I'm making sure we get the best out of him towards the end of the season."

Lampard also reported no fresh injuries, but added his squad were slightly fatigued after their long trip to Russia.

Hakim Ziyech has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season because of injury, but looks set for his first league start today after bagging his first goal for his new club against Krasnodar.

On the Moroccan winger, who arrived in the summer for €40 million (S$63.7 million) from Ajax, Lampard said: "Hakim was very good, a big plus.

"We need options. We're also searching for relationships as newer players are learning about each other and how we play. There will be rotation at times. We need everybody."

REUTERS

BURNLEY V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11pm