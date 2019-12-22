Lampard is frank, he just wants to beat Mourinho

LONDON • Frank Lampard has warned Jose Mourinho to expect a frosty reception today, claiming he would not be surprised if Chelsea's fans voice their anger at their former manager's decision to join Tottenham.

The Portuguese is likely to face brickbats from the away end when the Blues visit north London and Lampard noted Mourinho's achievements with Chelsea - winning three league titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups - will not exempt him from some jeering.

The Blues great, who has vowed to never follow in his former manager's footsteps, said: "If you go to the fiercest rivals, the fans will give the answer.

"That doesn't mean they've forgotten the history or don't respect it. Jose is a manager who wants to work. He took that opportunity."

However, Lampard, who played under Mourinho across the latter's two spells at Chelsea, feels the 56-year-old will brush off any taunts from the stands.

"Jose won't be too concerned about that," he said. "Look at the times he's come back with Manchester United. It did look like he doesn't care."

Last season, Lampard led Derby to a League Cup third-round win over a United side then managed by Mourinho and admits he is on first-name terms with his old boss now.

"I would always have big respect for all my managers," he said.

"If I was to text or ring a manager, I'd always call them boss or gaffer. Even long gone.

"But it would be strange to call him boss now. Now I am an ex-player, on this side of the fence, I won't be calling him boss.

"But that doesn't take away from the respect I have for him. The problem with this is it's not the me and Jose show, it's a game against Tottenham.

"I want to beat him. I respect him, know what a top manager he is. He wants to beat me because he used to manage Chelsea, he used to manage me, and now he's managing Tottenham and wants to beat us."

The former England midfielder will be desperate for a win to turn around his team's slump in form - Chelsea have four losses in their past five league games.

Spurs are the polar opposite, however. Since Mourinho took over late last month, they have climbed up the table on the back of four league wins from five, and another victory for Tottenham will see them leapfrog their opponents into fourth on goal difference.

The hosts have also been boosted by Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld committing his future to the club until 2023, ending speculation over his future.

His previous deal was due to end in the summer and Spurs are also hopeful of persuading Jan Vertonghen, whose contract also runs out next year, to do the same.

Christian Eriksen is however, heading towards the exit door next month, having rejected a new deal.

The Denmark midfielder can leave on a free transfer in the summer, something Daniel Levy will loathe to sanction, though the club chairman has said he is not "scared" of selling him to a rival when the transfer window opens.

THE GUARDIAN

TOTTENHAM V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am