Lampard heaps praise on Willian

LONDON • Willian may not be a Chelsea player next season but, if Frank Lampard's side do secure a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League, the Brazil forward will have played his part.

While the 31-year-old did not get on the scoresheet in the 3-2 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday, he produced another tireless display that had the Blues boss effusive in his praise.

Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and substitute Tammy Abraham netted for the visitors, who moved up to third place on 60 points, with the hosts replying through Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

"He was extremely influential," Lampard told reporters of Willian, who has scored four times since the resumption of the Premier League season last month and laid on two assists at Selhurst Park.

"He and Christian are a threat for us at the minute. When you think of Willian and his situation, the impact he is having in all the games at the minute with his speed and how he controls the ball and his quality which we all see in every game, I'm so pleased with him.

"He has been brilliant for us with both of those things and Willian deserves huge credit."

His future at Stamford Bridge, however, remains up in the air as he will be able to leave on a free transfer once the season ends.

Willian is said to be seeking a three-year deal, while Chelsea are reportedly only willing to offer a two-year contract.

His teammate Pulisic, however, looks set to be a cornerstone of Lampard's team. In January, the United States forward suffered an adductor injury which kept him out for three months until the English top flight was shut down in March.

Since the restart, he has scored three goals in five games and his league tally this term is eight strikes from 16 starts, raising expectations among fans he can reach the same level as former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard.

On the most expensive American footballer, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in January last year for €64 million (S$100 million), Lampard said: "He has great talent, we know that. He came here at the start of the season in difficult conditions... hadn't really had a break.

"But he started to play really well for us and now he has moved his game on to another level, not just how he is going by people but real end product.

"The top attacking players in the world score goals and score goals regularly that win games... at the moment he is doing that, so I'm delighted with him.

"I didn't put any limits on him, so he's not surprised me. I knew the talent he had and I wanted to help him when he first got here because of the physical nature of the league.

"I had to manage him and then unfortunately, he had a bad injury.

"But the hunger that he has, the quality he's showing, and the end product has been the most pleasing aspect. Since the restart, he's been fantastic."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS