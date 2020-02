Defender Marcos Alonso rifling in Chelsea's second goal three minutes into the second half of their English Premier League match against Tottenham yesterday. At Stamford Bridge, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for the hosts on 15 minutes with a volley after picking up a rebound. An Antonio Rudiger own goal gave Spurs a late consolation. But, in the six-pointer for fourth place, it was Blues legend Frank Lampard who got the better of his former manager Jose Mourinho with a 2-1 win.