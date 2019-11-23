Lampard 'good' for English football

LONDON • Despite being tipped to struggle in his debut season in charge of Chelsea, owing mainly to the club's two-window transfer ban, Frank Lampard has performed beyond all expectations.

The Blues are riding a six-game winning streak in the English Premier League, propelling them to third in the top flight, a point ahead of champions Manchester City.

And while many pundits have credited their hot form to their raft of youth-team graduates stepping up and proving their quality, Lampard's influence cannot be underestimated.

City manager Pep Guardiola has also been impressed by his counterpart, who made the move to Stamford Bridge after a year at Championship side Derby.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's home clash, the Spaniard said: "Chelsea over many years have been an incredible top team, but from the beginning, his team have played good.

"They were consistent with his ideas, the results are theirs. I'm happy for him, I know him a little bit, I know when he was here he was an excellent person.

"For English football, it's great when young English guys take over, he's perfect for English football. It's good."

Lampard will make his first return to the Etihad since spending the 2014-15 season at Manchester City - his last season in the English top flight - before rounding off his career with Major League Soccer's New York City FC.

The Blues great is not expected to get a hostile reception and he told reporters he was "going there with nothing but good feelings".

On City, he said: "I had a great year (there)... But I am Chelsea manager and I want to win.

"The levels they have reached have been incredible. For us to be in that position (one point above in third), I am pleased with (that).

"But I want more. It's not the end story, they are a strong outfit. I won't make huge judgments on tomorrow, our story is three months in the making.

Lampard, who revealed that Christian Pulisic was in line to start after shaking off a hip problem that forced him to miss both matches for the United States during the international break, also talked up his midfield trio of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

"I want it to be a positive issue... it is great for me. It is something we have done pretty well," he said. "We have had fluidity... We can use them all collectively."

Joking about how Jose Mourinho had "backtracked" on his previous comments about never joining Tottenham, Lampard also insisted that moving to north London "was not my list".

He added: "I can firmly say no (to managing Spurs). We have to respect his right to work. I played here for 13 years, I am very proud to manage this club."

MAN CITY V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 1.30am