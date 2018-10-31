Lampard eyes another League Cup upset in Bridge return

LONDON • Derby County manager Frank Lampard is aiming to record another English League Cup shock, after scalping Manchester United in the third round, on his special return to Chelsea today.

The 40-year-old, who won every domestic and European trophy at Chelsea, played at Stamford Bridge with Manchester City in 2015. But this is his first visit as a manager.

"I've got great affiliation with Derby already and I love it," he said in a press conference video on the club website yesterday.

"But I can't forget 13 years of my career. I was lucky to be part of a strong era, the infrastructure that was laid by Roman Abramovich. It'll be special to be back there and feel that atmosphere again."

He admires new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who is unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches. "They have been very impressive. Sarri is very impressive," said Lampard, who was appointed by the second-tier English club in May. "We've worked hard here to change certain things, and I know how much work goes into it."

The main source of inspiration and goals has been Eden Hazard, whom Lampard jests is afraid of playing Derby. But the playmaker has played 11 times and sat out the wins over Bate Borisov and Burnley last week with a back problem.

"On current form, I think he is," Lampard said when asked if he thinks Hazard is the world's finest. "That can change, but I love watching him and he's in his prime. He is an outstanding player... Let's hope he wants a rest! I think he's scared of coming up against my team!"

He expects his team to at least be fearless, if not reprise the giant-killing act at Old Trafford, where they triumphed 8-7 on penalties after holding the hosts 2-2.

On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, who scored then, was one of the many Derby youngsters on the night. The others included Mason Mount, 19, and Fikayo Tomori, 20, who are both on loan from the Blues. The Chelsea duo have been cleared to play today by Sarri, who decided it would be good for their development.

Said Lampard: "I'm not concerned about the result. I just want them to give it everything. They deserve the occasion."

Wilson said of Lampard's return to London: "It was almost like it was made for him, wasn't it?"

CHELSEA V DERBY

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 3.40am