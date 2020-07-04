Lampard demands right mentality from Blues

LONDON • Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned his players they must have the right attitude if they want to clinch a Champions League spot this season.

Following three straight wins in all competitions since the return of English football, the Blues crashed to a 3-2 Premier League loss at West Ham on Wednesday.

The setback leaves fourth-placed Chelsea (54) holding just a two-point lead over Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers with six games remaining.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of today's home game against Watford, the 42-year-old, who will celebrate one year in charge of the Blues today, said: "Every game is going to be a tough one and it is about getting the mentality right. We want to get in the Champions League... and we can't let our levels drop.

"While we had a lot of the ball (against West Ham) we didn't create enough. We gave them individual errors that handed them goals. The errors which led to the goals are something we can't do.

"It's frustrating because I have talked about both ends of the pitch. It's something we have to put right if we want to get up the table."

On today's opponents, Lampard felt that they should not be underestimated just because they are fighting against relegation.

He said: "Watford are a dangerous team and they have a spirit within them. Restart has been difficult for different clubs in different ways. But they have a very good side and are fighting for points."

The Chelsea boss also confirmed that injured players Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic would not be fit for today's match.

Watford are just a point clear of the drop zone with 28 points from 32 games. Nigel Pearson's men have taken just one point from a possible nine since the restart.

Andre Gray, Nathaniel Chalobah and Domingos Quina are set to return following their social distancing controversy.

The trio missed last weekend's 3-1 loss to Southampton, after breaching social distance regulations by attending Gray's 29th birthday party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

CHELSEA V WATFORD

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 3am