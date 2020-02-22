Lampard blames injuries

LONDON • All eyes will today be on Stamford Bridge, where Jose Mourinho will not be receiving a hero's welcome as he brings his Tottenham side in search of the Premier League win that will take them above his former club.

Any London derby between Chelsea and Spurs is a feisty occasion, but there is an extra spice to the rivals' latest meeting as they are in direct competition for a Champions League place.

Fourth-placed Chelsea are just one point ahead of the visitors, who are in fifth, and with just one league win from their past six games, their season is in danger of unravelling.

However, manager Frank Lampard struck a defiant tone at his pre-match press conference yesterday, insisting that injuries had dealt his squad a bad hand and they were always rebuilding, especially after being banned from signing players last summer and losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

He said: "This season is a transitional year and fans appreciate that.

"Not many teams have had our injuries. (N'Golo) Kante has played 50 per cent of the games. The fans respect that and they see what we try to do.

"They will be there to support us. It is tight at the moment and we need the fans behind us. The players will give everything.

"Kante is not fit, muscle injury. Hopefully, three weeks. (Christian) Pulisic not fit, no exact date. A difficult injury. Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) is in the squad, but not fit to start.

"Andreas (Christensen) went to get a mask (for his broken nose) and has trained with it. Available for selection.

"Tammy (Abraham) has trained the last two days. Probably 70 per cent (fit) and he is in the squad."

Asked if failure to secure a top-four spot would put his position under scrutiny, Lampard said: "That is for everyone else to judge. The injuries have been a big issue. What we do know is we are in fourth and we have it in our hands.

"It is going to be tough. Teams around us are strong. I always feel it (the increased attention), because this is top sport. I thrive on it. I have enjoyed this week.

"Everyone probably wrote us off for top four. It is a process and the pressure is always there."

While Lampard and Mourinho once enjoyed a fruitful relationship, with the pair winning multiple trophies together, the former admitted their dynamics had changed although they were still "very amicable and respectful of each other".

"He wants his team to win," the Blues great and all-time leading goalscorer with 211 strikes said.

Dismissing suggestions that now was a good time to play Spurs given the injuries to Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, which have left their attack bereft, he added: "No, I don't think so. He (Mourinho) is a fantastic manager. Kane and Son are a miss, but they are in good form... They have players with quality and they are a threat.

"It's a London derby."

